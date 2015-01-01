After Oval Rec Center Vandalized, Parks Steps Up Patrols

By DEBORAH CRUZ
The start of the holiday weekend was interrupted when the doors of the Williamsbridge Oval Park Recreation Center were vandalized during evening hours of operation. The front doors of the Williamsbridge Oval Park Recreation Center were shattered when rocks and cinderblocks were thrown at the door, by what many believe
Read More
By DAVID CRUZ
Continuing a tradition established for at least five years, the Norwood News took a look back at its 25 editions it puts out every year to highlight stories that consistently stood in the main pages of the paper. These stories caused plenty of readers to pause and think. Among the
Read More
COMMUNITY BOARD 7 committee meetings are held on the following dates at the board office, 229 E. 204th St., at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted: Executive Committee meets on Jan. 3; Public Safety & Quality of Life Committee meets on Jan. 5; and Education, Youth & Libraries Committee meets on
Read More
For the four families who once lived at 267 E. 202nd St., the year of turmoil is over. After living through a year where they were nearly evicted from their home, battled their new landlord in court over repairs as a way to delay eviction proceedings, and ultimately forced out
Read More
This week we asked readers their New Year’s resolutions and hopes and wishes for 2017. I’m trying to quit smoking and make more money, if I can find a better job. I signed up with the Emergency Response Team for the snow removal with the Department of Sanitation and that
Read More
The Norwood News took a look back at 2016’s first editorial, “Welcoming 2016 With Predictions on New Round of Stories,” which forecasted stories for the next 12 months. With that, we look back on these predictions and what really happened: Securing the Oval: 2015 saw more and more police making
Read More
By BEN ST. CLAIR
In September, while other Fordham University students finished class or relaxed before a Friday night out, sophomore Olivia Greenspan headed to the garden. Tucked away behind Fordham’s Faculty Memorial Hall and the building housing Fordham University Press, the garden is a far cry from the New York Botanical Garden across
Read More
By DANIELA BEASLEY
Tenants are displaced by landlords using unsavory and sometimes illegal tactics all over the Bronx, oftentimes because the tenants are unaware of the value in having concrete lease agreements when renting an apartment. But in other cases, a change in management of a building leaves the new landlord cleaning up
Read More
By DAVID CRUZ
A radio personality known on the Howard Stern talk show as the edgy Joey Boots died mysteriously in his Bedford Park home, according to police. Boots, real name Joseph Bassolino, 49, was found unconscious in his home on Grand Concourse by Bedford Park Boulevard late Friday Dec. 23. Bassolino was
Read More