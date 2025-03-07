UPDATE Fordham Heights: Body of Woman Found in Yonkers in Context of Bronx Missing Person Case

Police said Thursday, March 6, that as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case involving a person reported missing from 2200 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, the body of a woman has been discovered in Westchester County. They said they have opened a homicide investigation following the discovery, though they have not identified if the body found is that of the missing woman. In the meantime, the missing woman’s family have confirmed she is deceased.

As reported, police had said that Pamela Alcantara of 2200 Morris Avenue, The Bronx, had last been seen on Sunday, March 2, at around 2 a.m. at her home. They said she was described as female, Hispanic, around 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing around 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. “She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black dress shoes,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

The media outlet, DM Noticias, had released this video footage on social media in recent days with accompanying text in Spanish, which reads (in English), “Pamela Alcantara, a young Dominican of 26 years of age, was last seen on Sunday, March 2, around 2 a.m. at her home located at 2200 Morris Avenue in The Bronx.”

DM Noticias had also earlier released a video of a press conference held in front of Alcantara’s building, seemingly on March 5, with friends and family members of the missing woman, described as a young, Christian, Dominican woman. In the video, the family, holding missing person fliers with photos of Alcantara, are first heard saying in unison and in Spanish, “We are asking for the community’s support!” A DM Noticias female reporter, standing alongside Alcantara’s family, then said, in part, citing family sources, “What is curious is that the boyfriend of the missing woman has not demonstrated interest in the search for her.”

Later, Alcantara’s mother is heard saying in Spanish, “I don’t know if it was because he was desperate to see that she was actually moving out. The red suitcase is not there. It’s a big red suitcase. So I start thinking my God, yes, if he did something to her, My God.”

The worried mother continues, “You don’t see her when she leaves. You see him leaving empty-handed. On Thursday, she [her daughter] said, ‘Mommy, put me in your breakfast prayer. Mommy. Pray for me.’ I could see that the relationship…. no, it wasn’t very good. I mean, they were not arguing, but they were distant. He slept in the living room. She slept in the bedroom and when we went out, he would take us to church, but sometimes he would leave or sit in the back.”

Another friend/family member is then heard saying in Spanish, “In January, after mom mentioned to me that she felt like I had mentioned to her that I don’t like that man [Alcantara’s boyfriend], she said, ‘Me neither’ but we’re going to ask the Lord to help us so he can go easy or she will leave when it suits her. She has a space for herself with a curtain, where she sits to talk to God that was ripped up. The beanie hat she was wearing was on top of him now, so she didn’t have the hat on. She went out in her pajamas, just as she was, but where? Because that’s the issue. You don’t see in the camera of the building her coming out, only when she arrived on Saturday night going up the elevator.”

Another male family member/friend holding a mic, is later heard saying in Spanish, “Everything was in the house, her ID, the credit cards, everything. The only thing that was missing was her and her phone [and the red suitcase her mother mentioned]. He [the boyfriend] tells me that she was missing. Why did it take so much time to say something? I want to know why.”

Another man with a gray scarf, who appears to be Alcantara’s father, is later heard saying in Spanish, “I want…. what I want is my girl to appear, and justice to be done. It’s in the hands of God and her authority that they do their job. But I want you to do justice.”

In another prior video shared by DM Noticias, Alcantara, herself, is seen and heard speaking to her followers on social media. In it, she talks about the power of faith and an upcoming 4th anniversary event of her local Bronx church in which she encourages residents and followers to attend / join, adding in part, “You will not leave as you entered. God will bless and protect you.”

On March 6, police said that earlier that day, at around 9.51 a.m., police were continuing their work on a missing person’s case and upon further investigation, a woman had been found unconscious and unresponsive in the vicinity of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

They said EMS responded to the location and pronounced the woman deceased. They said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, that there are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. They said the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification. Some media outlets, including the NY Daily News, have reported that a boyfriend of the missing woman has been taken into custody and is being questioned. When Norwood News asked police about this, they said a person is being questioned but would not confirm the relationship of the person to the missing person.

On the night of March 6, at the home of the missing woman, several missing person fliers were seen posted outside and inside the building and candles were also seen outside the building in a small box along with another missing person’s flier for Alcantara.

Norwood News observed a police van, sometimes used for the transportation of people, instead of a police car, located at the side entrance of the 46th Precinct stationhouse late on Thursday night. It was later seen leaving the area and headed south.

We also observed a silver-colored car being towed in front of the stationhouse, and have asked the NYPD if the car in question is evidence in the case. We will share any updates we receive.

According to various legal sources, police can hold a person for questioning for up to 24 hours in New York City before charging them, but it seems this timeframe can also be extended. We’ve asked the NYPD what date and time the person was taken in for questioning in the context of this homicide investigation and will share any updates we receive. We have also reached out to a family contact and another contact for the missing woman for comment and will share any updates we receive.

In the meantime, Alcantara’s death appears to be confirmed by her family via two GoFundMe pages which have been set up by the family/friends to raise money for her burial. They can be accessed here and here. One reads as follows:

“Dear family and friends our hearts are heavy with the loss of Pamela Alcantara Rubiera. She is in our prayers and ask for her to be in yours including our family. We ask for your donation with the assistance of the burial and transference of Pamela Alcántara Rubiera to the Dominican Republic to be next to her younger sister. We appreciate any collaboration.” The message was repeated in Spanish. We have asked GoFundMe to confirm the authenticity of the links and will share any updates we receive.

Another gofundme page reads, “Pamela was missing since Sunday, March 2, 2025. nypd was called and nothing we came out with fliers and spread the word. after 5 days for looking and everything we found her body. Her mom is going to want to take her back to DR. Please any thing would help.” We have reached out to the NYPD for comment and will share any updates we receive.

In a separate case, the NYPD said that on the same day, March 6, at around 7.29 p.m. police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided woman at 810 River Avenue in the Concourse section of the borough. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 41-year-old female unconcious and unresponsive,” police said. “EMS responded and pronounced the aided female deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing at this time. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.”

The Bronx DA’s domestic violence unit can be reached on (718) 838 6688.

As previously reported, the nonprofit, Freedom Youth NYC, has long been working to help survivors of both domestic abuse and human trafficking in The Bronx. Email [email protected] or call (929) 612-3667 for more information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.