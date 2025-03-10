New York City F.C. Beats Orlando City 2-1 at Yankee Stadium in First Win of 2025 Season

New York City F.C. beat Orlando City S.C. 2-1 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night, March 8, in their first win of the 2025 regular season of Major League Soccer, delighting throngs of New York City fans who had traveled from all across The Big Apple to attend the game. Decked out in fan club gear and scarves to cheer on the home side, thousands were seen leaving the stadium in jovial form after the exciting clash, as Orlando fans were left hoping their team will have their revenge in Florida on July 16.

According to New York New F.C. officials, it was an important win in the 2025 opener for the home side on the 10th anniversary for the club and after the team lost an away game 0-1 to LA F.C. earlier this month, and drew 2-2 with Miami in Florida in February.

“A goalless first half sparked into life in the 59th minute when Alonso Martínez broke the deadlock,” team officials shared in a summary of the encounter. “Orlando leveled the game ten minutes later through Luis Muriel, before Hannes Wolf headed City back in front two minutes later. The Austrian’s first goal of the season proved enough for City to claim all three points.”

According to Major League Soccer highlights of the clash, despite the final scoreline, there were plenty of breathtaking goal chances and some great saves by both sides throughout the encounter. It could have been a different story, however, as NYC F.C. player Kevin O’Toole received a red card for a second foul and was sent off ten minutes before the end of the game.

Youth soccer player, Jordan, 10, and his dad, Christopher, traveled from Brooklyn to Yankee Stadium and didn’t leave disappointed. Asked if they enjoyed the night, Jordan said, “Yeah, yeah! The game was actually really fun and really intense.” Asked who scored first, the young fan had all the details. “We did! And then Orlando scored a goal, and then after like two minutes, we scored another banger goal!” he said. Asked if he knew who scored for New York, Jordan said “Martinez scored the first goal.” They weren’t sure about the second.

Asked if it was a good goal, Jordan said, “Yes, it was a beautiful goal.” Asked if there were any penalties, they said, “No penalties. It

was all goals from play.” Describing the second goal in detail, Jordan continued, “All that happened was a header and we got a rebound goal with a kick, and the kick, it was spinning. Then we got the rebound, and our player chipped it up and our player hit it with his head.”

Jordan said he plays soccer for his local Brooklyn team, AYSO. Asked if it was a a good night for New York City football, he said, “Yes, I called the score [ahead of time].” Asked who is his favorite player, Jordan said, “Probably Martinez.”

Asked if it was the first leg of the clash between the two teams, Christopher said, “This was the first home game, yes,” and added that his team will be back at Yankee Stadium next weekend, when they take on New England. Jordan concluded, “It was really a fun match, really intense again, and I think that Orlando played good, so did New York, and I’m glad that Orlando scored a goal but we still cleared the victory.”

We also spoke to another elated fan, Khaleed, who we estimate was in his 20s. Asked how the game went, he said, “Oh it was amazing! I think we got there towards the end of it. I didn’t see who scored first but New York was able to defend. If Orlando got a (second) shot, they would have basically tied but they weren’t able to so let’s go!”

As we conducted the interview, a passing fan shouted, “New York! Boys in blue!” to which Khaleed responded “Ayeee!!” Asked if it was a good night overall for New York City soccer, Khaleed said, “Most definitely! Overall, it was an amazing game!”

New York City FC vs. Orlando City | Full Match Highlights courtesy of Major League Soccer via YouTube

Later, we also met some local Bedford Park fans of the home team, both young and old, also decked out in the team’ colors of navy, pale blue and orange, who, along with thousands of other fans, were seen packed into both the City’s subway system and local bars after the game, while the NYPD closed off the southern end of E 161st Street by River Avenue from street traffic.

Watch the game highlights at the link above, courtesy of Major League Soccer via YouTube. For, details of the league table, tickets, and more, click here.