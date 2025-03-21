Inquiring Photographer: Opinions on the Cost of Eggs in The Bronx & Redress for Suspected Price Gouging

This week, we asked readers for their opinions on the rising cost of eggs in The Bronx. Egg prices ranging from $9.99 to $32.99 were seen in one Bronx supermarket on March 11, and in one Bronx deli, were selling at $13.50/dozen.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 12, during an Oval Office press briefing, “We’re doing very well right now. We had a little thing like the cost of eggs, little to you but big to people out there……down almost 30% in the last few days. We got it down. We did a lot of things. We got a great Secretary of Agriculture, and we did a lot of things. We got the cost of eggs down substantially.”

As reported, in response to the rising cost of eggs and the spread of bird flu, U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand called on the Trump administration to address the situation, alleging the federal government had stopped releasing crucial data on the spread of bird flu, and has fired federal workers responsible for tracking cases and managing the federal response.

Norwood News contacted NYC Department of Consumer Affairs (DCWP), referencing a previous story we had published regarding price gouging amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including what consumers could do to protect themselves against this. We asked the department for comment on whether the culling of hen flocks due to the recent bird flu outbreaks in New York State, resulting in a scarcity of hens is the sole contributing factor for egg price increases.

We were informed by DCWP that from its perspective, DCWP can only enforce price gouging under an emergency declaration, like the one declared during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative said he was not sure if other agencies had different regulatory powers, and suggested we contact NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets becaue they license most grocery stores. “They may have no authority here either though,” the representative said.

We duly contacted NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets for comment and were referred to a press release issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James over a month ago when she issued an alert, warning businesses against price gouging of eggs and poultry amid the national bird flu outbreak.

An extract read, “The bird flu has affected poultry and dairy farms across the country, causing shortages and driving up prices. New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions resulting from emergencies like the bird flu outbreak. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers who see significantly increased prices on eggs or poultry to report the issue to her office.”

James said, “Eggs are an essential grocery staple in households across the state, and New Yorkers should not pay ludicrous amounts just to feed their families. The bird flu is affecting poultry farms and causing a national shortage, but this should not be an excuse for businesses to dramatically raise prices. My office is monitoring the situation, and I am urging New Yorkers to report excessive prices to my office.”

As reported by Norwood News at the time, in 2020, James sued one of the country’s largest producers and wholesalers of eggs, Hillandale Farms Corporation, for illegally price gouging eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the attorney general settled the case and as a result of the settlement, her office said 1.2 million eggs were delivered to New Yorkers.

Her office went on to say that New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging statute covers New York vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public.

They said these goods and services include food, water, medicine, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options. When reporting price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), they said consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and,

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

They said price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation, and added that New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to the OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.

“I feel like the price of eggs has to do with the economy. Yes, eggs are expensive; I’ve been eating cereal. The solution is cheaper eggs. I think the FDA (U.S. Food & Drug Administration) plays their part, but I don’t think any prices are decreasing yet.”

Anthony Pierre,

Bedford Park

“The egg prices are obscene! At the grocery store right across the street, it’s $9 minimum for a carton of eggs, and they’re small eggs too, so it’s not even what we used to have. It means I have to change my breakfast around, and I’ll have canned fish for breakfast instead of eggs, and it makes my life difficult. No, I’m not eating eggs at all.”

Luke Foster,

Van Cortlandt Village

“I think it’s an issue that should have been taken care of by the government at the very beginning and they didn’t. I know it’s not the only issue. It’s not only political, but it also has to do with financial issues, and I think it’s a disease that is going around with the chickens, and that’s why the eggs are pricey. Putting that in perspective, they should do something about it. I think I paid $11.99 and I’m not going beyond $15.”

Daniel Mozoub,

Norwood

“It’s obvious that the prices of eggs are too expensive. Yes, they keep going up – it’s ridiculous! I have stopped buying eggs as much. I have no price limit; I just won’t buy eggs too often.”

Michelle D,

Norwood

“Well, I feel like I can’t even go out of state right now, because I know when I went out of state and came back, all the natural eggs were completely gone. Now, I feel like I have to go back to my country, Trinidad and Tobago, to get natural eggs. I feel like they are price gouging for sure. I feel like bodegas probably have cheaper prices than the grocery stores. The prices are absurd.”

Henry Rodriguez,

Parkchester