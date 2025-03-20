BP Gibson & Friends of Firefighters: Firefighters in Critical Need of Mental Health Counseling

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Nancy Carbone, executive director of Friends of Firefighters, “an organization that provides counseling to New York’s Bravest,” recently wrote an op-ed published in The Bronx Times in which they talked about a critical need for available mental health counseling for NYC firefighters.

“We have all seen the recent devastation of deadly fire across our city and nation,” they wrote. “A recent fire in the Bronx ravaged the homes of more than 250 families, just as wildfires in Los Angeles killed more than two dozen people, destroyed thousands of homes, and uprooted thousands of families. Both happened around the two-year anniversary of another tragedy, the Twin Parks fire in The Bronx, that killed 17 residents.”

Gibson and Carbone said the events brought on a tsunami of emotions for the City’s firefighters as they reflected upon and recalled the sights of devastation. “When a fire burns, our firefighters come calling, putting their lives on the line to save our neighbors,” they wrote. “But sometimes it is their own lives that may later need saving from… wounds not visible to the naked eye.”

They went on to talk about how the Sept. 11th attacks dramatically displayed the need for counseling and mental health support for the City’s firefighters. “The city buried 343 firefighters who gave their lives that day, and the more than 350 firefighters (and counting) who have subsequently died from 9/11-related illnesses over the last 24 years,” they said.

Gibson and Carbone said they have each witnessed firsthand the growing calls for help from both active and retired members of the FDNY and their families, and added that over the years, the same people have been on the frontlines of countless devastating fires.

“But we have also seen a positive shift in firefighter culture,” they wrote. “What was once considered taboo, seeking help, has now become more accepted and normalized. This transformation is a remarkable change from 15-25 years ago when asking for help could have resulted in negative consequences.”

However, the two said such normalization comes with a stark reality; the number of firefighters seeking mental health support is outpacing available services. “The number of counseling sessions conducted by Friends of Firefighters increased by more than 300% between 2018 and 2023,” they said. “Last year, nearly 4,500 counseling sessions were conducted, on par with 2023’s record year.”

They added, “We hear repeatedly from our firefighters that counseling saved their lives, including one retired firefighter who recently shared that counseling ‘provides a source of support and comfort whenever we need it’ and that they ‘wouldn’t know where they’d be today without it.’”

However, they wrote that as mental health walls come down, there is now a waitlist of more than 60 firefighters waiting for counseling services, and a waitlist in this realm is dangerous. “When firefighters (or any individuals for that matter) need help, they need it now, especially since firefighters are more likely to die from suicide versus in the line of duty,” Gibson and Carbone said.

They said that according to a recent report by the U.S. Fire Administration, firefighters develop PTSD at a similar level to service members returning from combat. In fact, they said the suicide rate among firefighters is about 40% higher than the general population. They said the number of firefighter suicides is estimated to be at least 100 per year.

Gibson and Carbone went on to say that the FDNY’s counseling services unit, which provides mental health evaluations, direct treatment, and referrals for all employees, refers some firefighters to trusted organizations like Friends of Firefighters because of the overwhelming demand for support services.

They said other studies reveal that around 20% of firefighters and paramedics meet the criteria for PTSD at some point during their career, more than three times the rate of the general population.

Solutions?

Gibson and Carbone said the City Council made a significant impact last fiscal year by providing record discretionary funding, which they said has been crucial in reducing the waitlist for services. Now, they are asking the council to increase that funding again in the upcoming fiscal year (FY 26), to better support the FDNY firefighters and emergency personnel.

Additionally, with half of the State’s population living in the downstate region of Long Island, Westchester, and New York City, they said the State must double efforts to support the mental health of NYC firefighters. “Some of these firefighters were deployed out west to assist their colleagues in Los Angeles,” they said. “We’ve seen the mental health initiatives Gov. Hochul proposed as part of her budget, and those efforts should be expanded to provide more mental health resources specifically for our NYC firefighters.”

Lastly, Gibson and Carbone called on Congress to also support their efforts, citing landmark legislation that arose in the aftermath of certain tragedies like the James Zadroga Act and the 9/11 WTC Health Program. They said as the 25th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, emotions are sure to weigh heavily on firefighters.

Norwood News reached out to the FDNY, the Mayor’s Office, and the City Council for comment on Gibson and Carbone’s op-ed. Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, said, “Every day, our firefighters do incredible work in highly stressful situations. Their mental health is critically important to the Adams administration, which is why the FDNY’s Counseling Service Unit provides support through assessment, treatment planning, treatment referral and follow-up.”

He added, “CSU has a robust peer support program, and we welcome any enhancements to ensure our firefighters get the help they need.” On the broader topic of mental health, a representative for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that, coinciding with Mental Health Week, which began March 17, Adams joined NYC Health + Hospitals to celebrate one year of a three-year plan: “Behavioral Health Blueprint: Turning Crisis into Opportunity.”

He said there, the mayor welcomed news of another $33 million to support behavioral health from New York State’s Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence program, adding to the $41 million the program contributed last year. The representative added that on March 18, the mayor marked the opening of the City’s 16th school-based mental health clinic, providing in-person support to more than 6,000 New York City Public Schools students across The Bronx and Central Brooklyn. We will share any feedback we receive from the City Council.

In conclusion, Gibson and Carbone said, “When the tones go off at the firehouse, firefighters drop everything to respond to the emergency. They run into danger at significant risk to extinguish the flames and save lives. Sometimes, it is their own flames that need extinguishing. Together, we can help these heroes by responding to their needs. It is our responsibility to keep our first responders safe, as they do for us.”

Read our recent health check for some ideas on ways to manage your mental health. Click here to read FDNY’s fire safety tips. “During a fire, always close the door behind you!” fire officials say. “It helps contain smoke and flames, giving you precious time to escape. Your quick action can make the difference.”

“For 100 years, National Fire Prevention Week has been a vital opportunity to raise awareness about fire safety and prevention,” said Tucker during the announcement of Fire Prevention Year. “As we commemorate this milestone, we are proud to dedicate 2025 as ‘Fire Prevention Year’ in New York City. The FDNY is committed to empowering our communities with the knowledge and tools to prevent fires and protect lives.”

He added, “Through over a thousand public education events, our dedicated teams will continue to engage with New Yorkers across all five boroughs. By focusing on the 100 most fire-prone blocks and providing tailored Community Risk Assessments, we are strengthening our efforts to keep every neighborhood safer. Together, we can ensure that fire prevention remains a priority every day of the year.”